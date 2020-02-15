Martin Luther College aims to recruit more apsiring teachers, pastors with campaign

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Martin Luther College is continuing its push to expand the school’s enrollment and facilities.
The college’s campaign has an $18 million goal.
In addition to raising money to fulfill expansion and scholarship goals, MLC is also shining a light on the need to recruit aspiring ministerial teachers and pastors.
Luckily for the college, the surrounding community is proving to be a great support.
“Many towns, colleges kind of get a ‘Well they’re trouble, students are trouble, traffic.’ In New Ulm, it’s very much no, this is a great thing for our community. When you think of our payroll with our professors and staff, those dollars influence a town the size of New Ulm, so nothing but positve [effects] that we are seeing,” explained Michael Otterslatter, vice president of mission advancement at Martin Luther College.
