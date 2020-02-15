St. Clair Cyclones announce Amy Segal as next head volleyball coach

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Clair Public Schools announced that it has hired a new head volleyball coach for the fall 2020 season.
The Cyclones appointed Amy Segal as head coach on Friday, Feb. 14, with her head coaching duties beginning immediately.
Segal most recently served as coach of the St. Clair junior varsity and b-squad volleyball teams last season.
The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School graduate, who was also a member of the state tournament volleyball team that finished second in 1994, believes that the development and success of the Cyclones will be a direct reflection of her own passion.
“I am excited to get started with this new adventure in my life, working with the students in our program, and guiding them to reach their full potential as volleyball players, as well as well-rounded young women," said Segal.
“I’m looking forward to working with Coach Segal and her staff to continue to build a program of success here at St. Clair. I have complete confidence she will take the necessary steps to make a smooth transition into the role as head volleyball coach here at St. Clair," Activities Administrator Brad O’Donnell explained in a written statement. “Amy believes that good teams become great ones when the members trust each other enough and are humble enough to surrender the ME for WE!”
