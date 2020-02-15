St. Clair Cyclones announce Amy Segal as next head volleyball coach

“I’m looking forward to working with Coach Segal and her staff to continue to build a program of success here at St. Clair. I have complete confidence she will take the necessary steps to make a smooth transition into the role as head volleyball coach here at St. Clair," Activities Administrator Brad O’Donnell explained in a written statement. “Amy believes that good teams become great ones when the members trust each other enough and are humble enough to surrender the ME for WE!”