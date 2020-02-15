Travis Olson named incoming MAPS director of teaching and learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Public School Board recently appointed a new director of teaching and learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Travis Olson, who is currently serving as principal at Franklin Elementary School in Mankato, was selected for the position on Tuesday, Feb. 11, by the school board.
Olson, who was previously the principal at Kennedy Elementary School, will begin his new role on July 1.
The Mankato Area Public School Board said that they recommended Olson for the position based on his experiences as an elementary principal and an assistant junior high principal in Glencoe, in addition to previously being an elementary educator in the Waseca and United South Central School Districts,
