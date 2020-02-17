Beer lovers can wish for early spring at Bockfest in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rod Shober joined KEYC News Now Morning to share the history of the upcoming Boch Fest at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm.
The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 7 from 11:00 to 4:30 at Schell’s Brewery.
It is a 21 plus event, ID’s required, and tickets are $10.
For full details on Boch Fest, visit https://www.schellsbrewery.com/events/bock-fest/
The Boch Fest Party Bus is a project started by Shober and Pub 500′s Tom Fredericks and Jay Reasner. A series of buses will leave from Pub 500 between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. Also at Pub 500 will be a breakfast buffet before the buses depart.
Buses will also depart from Spinners in North Mankato, and Third Street Tavern in St. Peter.
For more information on the Bock Fest Party Bus, visit mnbeerbus.com and bockfestbus.com
