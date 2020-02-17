Cities declare snow emergencies, organizations cancel events due to weather

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The City of Winnebago has declared a snow emergency, effective at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Area motorists are asked to find off-street parking for their vehicles until the snow emergency has expired, which is expected to be once the work has been completed.
