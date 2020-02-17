The Docket: State bills of local interest make their way into committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Several state bills of local interest are now making their way through committee after the State Legislature officially kicked off last week.
On Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Policy Committee will be hearing testimonies from constituents on grain bin and silo safety.
This comes after multiple grain bin deaths in southern Minnesota last year.
This Thursday, Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) will also be presenting his bill on establishing farm safety grant programs.
Rep. Jeff Brand’s (DFL - St. Peter) farm safety grant bill is also being heard this week in the House Agriculture, Food Finance and Policy Division, where the Minnesota Department of Health will also be giving updates on farm and rural stress initiatives.
A DFL bill establishing an emergency insulin program will also be heard this week.
This comes after Gov. Tim Walz called for action to make insulin more affordable this fall.
The bill calls for pharmacies to issue a three-month supply of insulin for those who need it on an emergency basis.
Patients would be responsible for making a $30 co-payment for each month’s supply.
A Republican version of the bill was also heard last week.
Under the bill, patients can receive a 30-day supply of insulin at their pharmacy and would pay a $75 co-payment.
The Senate Energy, Utilities Finance and Policy Committee is hearing the Republican-authored Clean Energy First Act this week.
The bill would require electric utilities to meet resource needs using clean energy resources.
It aims to utilize wind, solar, geothermal and hydro-power.
Frentz, who introduced his own version of the bill last session, said the bill includes some but not all of the provisions he would like to see included.
Rep. Jeremy Munson’s (R - Lake Crystal) bill authorizing investigation reports to include information related to brain injury will be heard this week.
The bill, which has bipartisan support, says that if a defendant has a history of stroke or traumatic brain injury that the court believes impacted their judgement when they committed a crime, the court can then order them to take a neuropsychological exam.
The officer preparing the report would then be able to speak with a medical or mental health professional in order to provide the court with information about treatment options.
Several bonding requests also have hearings this week.
Minnesota State University, Mankato is among those presenting theirs.
