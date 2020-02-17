Grain Bin Safety Week promotes awareness and education on safe farming

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | February 17, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 2:00 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims this week as Grain Bin Safety Week in Minnesota.

The proclamation is meant to highlight the increased amount of grain bin accidents in the state, with ten grain-bin related deaths since June of last year.

Gov. Walz says Farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, but through awareness and education, he hopes we can all work together to decrease the number of preventable accidents, injuries, and deaths."

