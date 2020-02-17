Hagedorn scheduled to host town hall event in Rice County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn will be hosting a town hall event in Rice County on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event is part of Hagedorn’s Town Hall Tour.
The Rice County meeting is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria at Faribault Public Middle School, located at 704 17th Street Southwest in Faribault.
Attendees are encouraged to present any questions or concerns that they may have during the town hall, but priority will be given to Rice County residents.
In addition, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Office is asking attendees to bring a government-issued I.D. with them to the event.
This event is free and open to the public.
Visit KEYC News Now’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.