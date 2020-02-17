Lake Crystal man charged after allegedly locking woman in car and making threats

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will in his car and threatening her with a knife.
According to a criminal complaint in Blue Earth County, 21-year-old Damian Blank was meeting a woman with whom he had a previous relationship.
Blank is accused of locking the woman in his car as she attempted to leave, then driving recklessly near the Minnesota State - Mankato campus.
The complaint says Blank then physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her while he held a knife. Investigators stated that the woman was able to get to her vehicle and locked Blank out as he damaged her car.
Blank is charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of false imprisonment. He is due in court on February 27th.
