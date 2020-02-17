LEEP hosts Luau Karaoke on Leap Year Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jill Hilgers from LEEP joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their upcoming fundraiser the Luau Karaoke which appropriately takes place on Leap Day.
Join Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) provides fun learning activities for people with disabilities.
The Luau Karaoke Party takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at Wow! Zone.
Tickets are available at the door and the cost is $10 for LEEP members and $15 for community members. Attendees are encouraged to wear luau clothing, sing karaoke, and have fun while getting chances to win prizes. Proceeds will benefit LEEP.
For more information please call 507-387-5122.
