MNSU Philosophy Professor to present ‘Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy’; public invited

By Jake Rinehart | February 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 4:48 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota State University, Mankato philosophy professor is scheduled to lead a presentation about “Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Morris Hall 102 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Philosophy Colloquium, which will be presented by professor Joshua Preiss, is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the Visitor’s Pay Lot (Lot 4) on the corner of Ellis Avenue and South Road, and in Lot 23, on the corner of Stadium Road and Monks Avenue, for no charge.

An excerpt by Preiss about the presentation reads:

In this talk I examine the philosophy and politics of racial justice in the context of a winner-take-all American economy characterized by slower growth, declining absolute mobility, rising capital concentration and capital share of income and the proliferation of winner-take-all or superstar markets. As a normative frame for my analysis, I use Martin Luther King’s conception of the ends of the civil rights movement. To paraphrase King, progress in legal and social recognition allows some African Americans to reach positions among the political and economic elite. It opens all doors for some.
Contact professor Joshua Preiss for more information

Visit Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Philosophy website for more information or contact Preiss directly at (507) 389-5514.

