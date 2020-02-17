MNSU Philosophy Professor to present ‘Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy’; public invited

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota State University, Mankato philosophy professor is scheduled to lead a presentation about “Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Morris Hall 102 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Philosophy Colloquium, which will be presented by professor Joshua Preiss, is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the Visitor’s Pay Lot (Lot 4) on the corner of Ellis Avenue and South Road, and in Lot 23, on the corner of Stadium Road and Monks Avenue, for no charge.
An excerpt by Preiss about the presentation reads:
Visit Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Philosophy website for more information or contact Preiss directly at (507) 389-5514.
