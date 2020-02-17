MNSU Philosophy Professor to present ‘Racial Justice in a Winner-Take-All Economy’; public invited

In this talk I examine the philosophy and politics of racial justice in the context of a winner-take-all American economy characterized by slower growth, declining absolute mobility, rising capital concentration and capital share of income and the proliferation of winner-take-all or superstar markets. As a normative frame for my analysis, I use Martin Luther King’s conception of the ends of the civil rights movement. To paraphrase King, progress in legal and social recognition allows some African Americans to reach positions among the political and economic elite. It opens all doors for some.

Joshua Preiss