Rep. Jeremy Munson invites public to town hall in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) will be hosting a town hall event in Mapleton on Friday, Feb. 21.
The event will give constituents an opportunity to discuss the 2020 Minnesota Legislative Session, in addition to asking questions, providing feedback and sharing ideas about issues that are important to them.
The town hall event is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mapleton Community Center, located at 304 2nd Avenue NE.
Rep. Munson encourages constituents who are unable to attend the town hall meeting on Friday, Feb. 21, reach out by emailing his office at rep.jeremy.munson@house.mn or by calling Rep. Munson’s Capitol Office at (651) 296-4240.
This event is free and open to the public.
