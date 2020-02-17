911 service out in small portion of Emmet County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Emmet County say its 911 service is out in a small portion of the county.
Emmet County Dispatch says the loss of service is only affecting calls being made from a landline and is isolated to the Eastern part of the county.
911 calls made from mobile devices will still work. Anyone with an emergency affected by the loss of landline service can call 712-362-2639.
The Emmet County Emergency Department says they will notify the public when service returns.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.