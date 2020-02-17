Student musicians return from world tour

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble returns home after a musical tour across the world.
The ensembles held their first performance at home Sunday, February 16, since taking flight January 23rd for their world tour.
A total of 65 students took the trip overseas to Malaysia and Singapore.
“We had three flights to get to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, it was like 20-ish hours plus in the air,” said student saxophone player Tessa Dethlefs.
While there, the ensembles performed various concerts.
“We split our time between Singapore and Malaysia, we were in Malaysia for a little over a week. We were in Kuala Lumpar, Ipoh, Pha-ngan islands and Malacca and then Singapore for about four or five days at the end of our tour,” said Jazz Ensemble Conductor, Dave Stamps.
Students also used their talents to interact and educate others.
"They split us up by instrument there weren't any instructors it was just us and the students and we played bohemian rhapsody by QUEEN with the other saxophones, and then we all just sat in a circle and talked about our lives and what we do and what we study," said Dethlefs.
And in their free time, they had the opportunity to experience local culture.
“They take in the culture including food, language, climate,” said Stamps.
“Especially in Malaysia, something that stuck out to me a lot and for a lot of students was the diversity, inclusion and acceptance there is in the area. There’s so many different ethnicity’s and religions,"added Dethlefs.
One highlight of the trip, the ensemble premiered a special piece, composed exclusively for the world tour, by Emmy award-winning composer Steve Heitzeg.
The piece titled "Fanfare for a Weapon-Free World" promotes world peace.
"I really feel music and the arts can make the world a better place. I have a passion for writing music for positive change," said composer Steve Heitzeg.
Past groups have traveled to the British Isles, the People’s Republic of China, South Africa, Greece and Macedonia.
“These two ensembles, different styles, representing what is the best of humanity, traveling around the world, young people with positive futures. The arts make us better people,” said Heitzeg.
