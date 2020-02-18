Alden teen dies after crash in Freeborn County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl has died following a crash in Freeborn County Monday afternoon.
Minnesota State Patrol says Grace Zimmerman of Alden was traveling eastbound when her vehicle collided with a semi-truck in the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 14 near Manchester Township.
She was transported to Albert Lea Medical Center but later died from her injuries.
The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash which happened just after 3 P-M yesterday.
State Patrol says both drivers were wearing seat belts.
