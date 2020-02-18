Blue Earth County Historical Society to start new History Happy Hour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter from the Blue Earth County Historical Society from KEYC News Now Morning to share some surprise antiques and talk about upcoming events.
A new event at the Blue Earth County History Center is the History Happy Hour, where there will special staff-guided tours behind closed doors. Each month, on the last Saturday of the Month, a different staff member will showcase an area of BECHS. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for BECHS Members, $5 for Children 5-17.
To learn more about the Blue Earth County Historical Society at https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/ or at the Blue Earth County History Center in Mankato.
