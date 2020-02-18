Educators, teachers from Midwest gear up for Marine Corps Recruit Depot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s Marine Corps Recruit Training and it’s considered the toughest recruit training across all the military branches in the United States.
Next week, I'll travel with educators and school teachers from across the Midwest to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, where they'll get a little taste of just what Marine Corps boot camp is.
“The educators are going to get a brief, but also very intimidating introduction to the Marine Corps Drill Instructor, so they get to experience exactly what their students would be experiencing as they get off the bus at the recruit depot for the first time," explained GySgt. Emily Levy.
The week-long experience doesn’t just include screaming Drill Instructors and grueling physical training.
Educators will also operational side of the Marine Corps and see what everyday Marines do on the job.
“They’re going to go through some very carefully planned programs that show them what training is like as well as all the benefits that their students will get out of the Marine Corps when they become Marines,” Levy added.
Part of the workshop isn't just meant to put teachers through the ringer, but to show educators just what benefits the military can offer to their students.
“It’s not only important for educators to understand our goals with the young men and women we work with, but also to understand that over all the military isn’t a bad thing,” Levy continued.
Educators will also travel to other Marine bases nearby, talk with Marines in multiple career fields and even witness Marine aviation.
“I think that the viewers will be able to get to see up close and personal what it’s like to have a Drill Instructor yelling at the educators as well as some good information about all the benefits we have to offer,” Levy stated.
Almost five years ago, I myself walked across those yellow footprints and later earned the title of Marine...so it’ll be interesting to see boot camp from the other side.
Tune in to KEYC News Now on Feb. 25 in the evening as I follow educators through the Marine Corps Educators Workshop.
