Geistfeld, Sobrero earn UMAC Player of the Week honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Bethany Lutheran College athletes earned UMAC Player of the Week honors for their recent performances.
Hanna Geistfeld led the Vikings’ women’s basketball team against the University of Northwestern and Northland College, as she averaged 30.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. In addition, the Truman, Minnesota, native set a new program record when she scored 37 points against Northland.
During these two games, Geistfeld also shot 61% from the field, including 16-for-21 against Northland.
The Bethany Lutheran College women’s basketball team will return to Mankato for its final two regular-season games of the season against Crown College on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and the University of Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Haylee Sobrero led the Vikings’ softball team in the team’s season-opening split against St. Olaf.
Sorbero went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while also adding three walks and one stolen base.
The Vikings’ softball team will return to action against the College of Saint Benedict for a doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 20.
