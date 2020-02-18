GOP lawmakers confident of holding Senate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Paul Gazelka also says he’s optimistic about his party’s chances for maintaining and even expanding its narrow control over the Senate despite the impending retirements of a couple of prominent lawmakers.
Gazelka acknowledged in an interview Monday that it came as a “big surprise” and “huge loss” when Sen. Paul Anderson, of Plymouth, announced on Friday that he won’t run again this fall. Republicans hold just a slim three-vote majority in the Senate. But Gazelka says he expects President Donald Trump’s presence on the ballot to help Senate Republicans keep control.
