Gov. Walz proclaims Feb. 16-22 as Grain Bin Safety Week, addressing increased amount of fatalities in, around confined spaces on the farm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz along with U.S Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perduce declared this week Grain Bin Safety Week in light of the increase in grain bin fatalities.
The common theme between the two proclamations is the use of awareness and education to avoid preventable accidents, injuries and deaths.
On Friday, Feb. 14, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue proclaimed that this week to would be National Grain Bin Safety Week, saying he hoped it would inspire efforts in grain bin safety education year-round.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz followed suit shortly after, proclaiming this week as Grain Bin Safety Week in Minnesota, saying farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the country and that he grieves with the families who have lost loved ones in preventable, grain bin deaths and accidents.
“We’ve seen an abundance of grain bin entrapments, grain bin issues and I feel we’re strongly looking at even more issues,” said Jack Volz, president of the Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, LLC.
Since June 2019, Minnesota has seen 10 deaths due to farming-related accidents.
The late plant and harvest effects on the way grain was stored has some concerned farmers will be spending more time in bins than usual this year.
“The grain came in, a lot of the grain in the outstate here was not mature when it came out, we had propane issues with getting enough propane to dry because the grain was so wet, some guys took shortcuts with their dryer or didn’t dry enough or turn the heat up,” Volz added.
Grain Bin Safety Week is recognizing these concerns among others and local lawmakers are taking action at the capitol this week.
Sens. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Nick Frentz’s (DFL-North Mankato) bill that would appropriate money to a grant program that funds added safety measures in and around grain bins is making its way through the Ag, Rural Development and Finance Committee on Tuesday and testified on the Senate floor on Thursday, along with three other bills regarding farm safety.
“They should never go into the bin unattended, and the other thing is we don’t allow our employees to go into the bin when there is conveyors or augers running so they can get sucked in, it’s not the thing to do,” stated Jeff Spence, vice president of grain at Crystal Valley.
Gov. Walz says that Grain Bin Safety Week is an annual observance and is a collaboration between industry leaders and ag professionals.
