Hagedorn scheduled to host town hall event in Le Sueur County

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn will be hosting a town hall event in Le Sueur County on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The event is part of Hagedorn’s Town Hall Tour.
The Le Sueur County meeting is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School, located at 150 West Tyrone Street in Le Center.
Attendees are encouraged to present any questions or concerns that they may have during the town hall, but priority will be given to Le Sueur County residents.
In addition, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Office is asking attendees to bring a government-issued I.D. with them to the event.
This event is free and open to the public.
