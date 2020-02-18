Hagedorn scheduled to host town hall event in Le Sueur County

FILE — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) will be hosting a town hall event in Le Sueur County on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School in Le Center. (Source: Gray DC)
By Jake Rinehart | February 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:36 PM

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn will be hosting a town hall event in Le Sueur County on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event is part of Hagedorn’s Town Hall Tour.

The Le Sueur County meeting is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium at Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School, located at 150 West Tyrone Street in Le Center.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Rep. Jim Hagedorn's Mankato office at (507) 323-6090

Attendees are encouraged to present any questions or concerns that they may have during the town hall, but priority will be given to Le Sueur County residents.

In addition, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Office is asking attendees to bring a government-issued I.D. with them to the event.

This event is free and open to the public.

