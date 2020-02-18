KEYC News Now celebrates National Wine Day with Chankaska Creek

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate National Wine Day, Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News at Noon visited Chankaska Creek Winery to learn more about their business.
Courtney Malone from Chankaska then visited KEYC News Now to talk more about their wine aging process and their most popular spirits.
Chankaska is also introducing its Wine Passports, wherewith each glass of wine ordered you get a stamp. Five stamps gets you a free glass, 10 gets you two glasses, and 15 and 20 get you a bottle. Passports are free and last until April 30, 2020.
To learn more about Chankaska Creek, visit https://www.chankaskawines.com/
