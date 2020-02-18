Loyola hosts Chillin for a Cure to support families with rare diseases

Loyola hosts Chillin for a Cure to raise awareness of supporting families with rare diseases
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | February 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:21 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2nd Annual “Chillin’ For a Cure” takes place this weekend, supporting families with rare diseases.

Erik Odegard and his daughter Emily have both been diagnosed with a rare disease known as Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or VEDS. It affects the arteries and other organs, leaving them susceptible to spontaneous rupture.

Odegard says the Chillin’ For a Cure event is a great way to bring attention to his condition and other rare diseases.

Chillin for a Cure takes place Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Loyola.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.