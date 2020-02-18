Minnesota State’s Kramer named NSIC South Division Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Maverick center Kelby Kramer was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 17.
Kramer, who earned this award for the second this season on Monday, averaged 14 points, 18 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game against Augustana and Wayne State. In addition, his 19 total rebounds against Wayne State set a new season-high, surpassing his previous best of 18 rebounds against Washburn on November 8, 2019.
The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Basketball team will return to action on Friday, Feb. 21, against Upper Iowa and on Saturday, Feb. 22, against Winona State in Mankato.
