MPCA taking public comments on modifying air emissions at CHS plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is taking public comments, on a permit to modify air emissions from a plant in Mankato.
The permit is for CHS ,the soybean oil processing plant located near Sibley Park.
The permit authorizes construction for the replacement of two boilers, replacement of a meal grinder and various other dehulling process equipment.
A detailed table of emissions increases from the project can be found here.
Visit this link for information on submitting comments.
The amendment is open for public comment now through March 16th, 2020.
