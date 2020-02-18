New Ulm Figure Skating Club presents 32nd annual “Legends and Divas” show

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Figure Skating Club will be presenting its 32nd annual “Legends and Divas” ice skating show on Feb. 29 and March 1 in New Ulm.
“Legends and Divas” will feature music from popular artists, including Michael Jackson, Prince, Elvis Presley, Mariah Carey, Madonna, The Beatles and more.
The event will also include performances from the University of Minnesota Duluth Synchronized Skating Team.
Over 61 skaters, between the ages of 3 to 90, are scheduled to perform in “Legends and Divas,” representing many southern Minnesota communities, including New Ulm, Winthrop, Comfrey, Madelia, St. Peter and Mankato.
Advance tickets to “Legends and Divas” can be purchased at the New Ulm Hy-Vee. Tickets will also be available in the lobby of the New Ulm Civic Center on the day of the performance.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Visit New Ulm Figure Skating Club’s website for more information.
