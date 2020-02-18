Olson leading Saints through strong season

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter boys’ basketball team jumped up from Class 2A to class 3A this season and currently hold a 16-8 record.
A player that has been a staple in the Saints success for multiple years is senior Wyatt Olson.
Olson is a force to be reckoned with on the court, averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game.
“We’ve been doing good, we’ve played a tough schedule all the way throughout, that was our goal coming into the year is that we were going to play a tough schedule and just have to try to compete every night that we play,” Wyatt Olson, St. Peter senior forward, said.
The forward stepped into a leadership role early on in his varsity career and is depended on each game.
“He’s what makes us go, every team’s game plan is focused on him, he’s been a three year captain, he leads us every night and does it really consistently,” Sean Keating, St. Peter head coach, said.
Looking ahead, Olson has committed to continue his athletic and academic career next fall at Bemidji State University.
“It’s a lot of fun, going through the summer, getting recruited and then committing to Bemidji I was really excited and still am and it’s going to be a lot of fun to know that yes this is my last high school season but there’s more ahead and more to look forward to,” Olson said.
Olson and the rest of the St. Peter boys’ basketball team return to action Tuesday as they play host to New Ulm.
