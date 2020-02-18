Parish members return from helping build homes in Central America

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of a local tri-parish recently returned from a mission trip to Central America.
Members of the Catholic Tri-Parish of St. Joseph, St. Matthew and St. Teresa, along with community members, returned from Belize City Saturday, Feb. 15, after spending one week repairing and building homes.
“We did three houses this year, additions, we did a bathroom this year for the first time, which was really huge,” said Betsy Landsteiner.
For some members taking the trip for the first time, witnessing the poverty, made a lasting impact.
“I realized how selfish and self-centered you can be in your own life and how you take things for granted," said Moriah Lippert.
“They just have so little, but they are so happy. They have so much less than us, but they have so much joy instilled in them,” added Cole Stencel.
The mission trips began five years ago, with each missionary raising funds for the building supplies through local fundraisers and a GoFundMe campaign.
In those years, members have built various homes, bridges and relationships.
“With the children, we do art camps with them and really build relationships with them, which, in turn, helps us build relationships with their families,” said Landsteiner.
“The bonds we create between our group and the people there, it’s the blood sweat, tears and laughter that we have every day down there,” said George Leary.
And the personal rewards for volunteering their time, is something members carry with them for life.
"Most of the things you get are unspoken, maybe the hug and maybe the tear in the eye that says thanks for caring," said Barb Sonnek.
“To begin with we feel that it’s what we can do to help them, and probably came away with more of how they’ve helped us,” said George Sonnek.
