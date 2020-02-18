Public invited to 5th annual Bulldogs Mite Jamboree

FILE — Teams compete 4 v. 4 with a goalie at the Bulldogs Mite Jamboree in this KEYC News Now file photo from 2016. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | February 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 6:35 PM

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter Youth Hockey Association and Minnesota River Bulldogs are inviting the public to attend its fifth annual Bulldogs Mite Jamboree from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Le Sueur Community Center.

Over 300 players and 24 teams from across the state have registered and are scheduled to be competing in the event. Area teams that will be participating in the one-day event include New Prague, Waconia, Mankato, Faribault, New Ulm, Shakopee, Tri-City United and Minnesota River.

There will be six divisions, including a girls’ division for girls who are 8 years old and younger.

The event will also feature two hockey apparel vendors, including airbrushed hats and t-shirts.

Registration for this event is no longer being accepted, as the event has reached maximum capacity.

For more information, visit Bulldogs Hockey’s website.

