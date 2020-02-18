Remembering a member of the KEYC family

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some sad news to share as a member of the KEYC family has passed away.
Former General Manager Marvin Rhodes passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14.
Rhodes served as the 5th general manager in station history from May 2013 to January 2019. He was responsible for many of the upgrades in technology and programming completed during that time, including upgrading our newscasts to high definition, airing our 9:00 PM news 7 nights per week on our FOX station and the launch of KEYC's morning newscast.
Rhodes was also known for his involvement in the greater Mankato community, which included serving on the Mankato Salvation Army Advisory Board and as a board member of Greater Mankato Growth. He also served as co-host of the MDA Telethon in Oregon and Northern California for many years.
Before arriving at KEYC, Rhodes had extensive experience in broadcast management in his native state of Oregon, as well as programming groups in the Chicago area.
Rhodes had recently moved back to Oregon. He is survived by his wife Davona, their children Brandon and Kathleen, his twin sister and mother.
Marvin Rhodes was 65.
Donations in Marvin’s honor can be made to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, a group Marvin cared for deeply and showed support for as his dear friend Jonathan Zierdt battled cancer. https://www.mankatoareafoundation.com/jonathan-zierdt-cancer-fund/
Donations can also be made to For Keeps Ministries - http://forkeepsministries.com/contribute/
