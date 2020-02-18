Snow emergencies declared in Mankato, New Ulm

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Mankato and New Ulm officials declared that a snow emergency will begin in their respective communities on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
During a snow emergency, there is no parking on the streets so that city crews can remove snow quickly and efficiently. In addition, any vehicle that is parked on the street during a snow emergency may be towed at the owner’s expense.
The snow emergency in Mankato is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during a snow emergency.
The downtown snow emergency in New Ulm is scheduled to begin at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and remain in effect until completion.
Overnight parking is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Streets and in the City Hall parking lot.
