Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a march across Veterans Memorial Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Supporters of President Trump held a flag march across Veterans Memorial Bridge Monday.
Called Operation Flag Drop: President's Day, people braved the snow in honor of President's Day and carried flags to show their support for Trump.
Similar events are held across the country where supporters participate in parades and other community events.
“We motivate people to get up and get off the couch and not be silent anymore. We’ve been silent too long and people need to understand that we are proud of our president, we are not ashamed of our president and we’re tired of us not being able to be who we are as supporters for our great president,” says Operation Flag Drop Organizer Randal Thom.
Participants say they have an event sceduled Feb. 29 in East St. Paul on Highway 94 before the St. Croix River Bridge.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.