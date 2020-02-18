Suspect sought in Bemidji shooting

By Associated Press | February 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:53 PM

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Beltrami County sheriff’s dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot outside a residence Monday night.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the body of a 20-year-old man. KVLY-TV reports the victim was found minutes after police were called to Sanford Hospital on a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

Police are looking for Antonio Vincente Parkhurst, an 18-year-old Bemidji man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Parkhurst is described as having a slender build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

