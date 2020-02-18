Tim McGraw, Midland to perform at Grandstand during Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday that country music star Tim McGraw will be performing at the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
McGraw will be joined by special guest Midland.
Tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets are all reserved seating and are priced at $60, $78 and $88.
Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
In addition to Tim McGraw and Midland, other performances to have been announced for the 2020 Minnesota State Fair include:
- The Doobie Brothers — 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Aug. 28); and
- Darcy Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers (Sept. 7).
The Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 27 to Labor Day, Sept. 7.
