Toddler in alleged child abuse case dies; amended charges expected

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-month old child who was life-support following in a Rochester hospital following an incident of alleged child abuse has passed away.
Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott confirms to KEYC News Now that the child has passed away. McDermott says they are awaiting results of an autopsy from the medical examiner. McDermott says the county attorney’s office will likely file amended charges against the mother of the child, 27-year-old Chelsea Olinger.
Court documents show the child was brought to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato by Olinger the morning of Feb. 10 where an emergency procedure was conducted to relieve bleeding on the child’s brain. A court complaint says the toddler was then transferred to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester where it was discovered the child had no brain activity.
Olinger was officially been charged with First-Degree Assault on February 13.
Stay with KEYC News Now as we follow updates in this case.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.