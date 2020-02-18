Wild Things Zoo Attractions visits Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kids may have been off school today for the President’s Day holiday, but that still didn’t stop them from wanting to learn.
Wild Things Zoo Attractions brought exotic animals, like a cockatoo and a fox, to a packed house at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The museum has drop-in activities planned for Tuesday, Feb. 18, such as jewelry making.
“We just like to bring in a special program every now and then, and it kind of helps cure the winter doldrums, the winter blues. It’s nice to have something different here and animals always bring people in,” explained Rochelle Koberoski, senior manager of museum experiences.
Jewelry making is available between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
