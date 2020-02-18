Winter storm creates hazardous driving condition, perfect photo conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’ve all heard of the calm before the storm., but Tuesday morning, however, was the calm after the storm.
Commuting motorists were treated to a winter wonderland consisting of frost and snow on trees, icicles and a bright blue sunny sky.
This came just hours after a whiteout swept through the region, creating widespread hazardous driving conditions.
“It came in warm. It started out with warm temperatures, warm pavement and then we got the snow," Minnesota Department of Transporation (MnDOT) Superintendent Tony DeSantiago explained. "The snow never stopped, it just kept coming and kept coming.”
No one thought this storm would just camp.
Many experts predicted it would be a quicker storm, moving out in little time.
When a storm camps over a certain place, like this one did, it can create huge issues in the region it’s sitting over, making it able to dump more snow than anticipated.
For Minnesota, the State Patrol reported 208 crashes, 155 cars off the road and 11 jackknifed semis.
“Once it’s compacted hard, it’s hard to get off. It’s locked down, really hard and really solid. You need more chemical, more heat to get it off. The thing is the traveling public keeps driving on it and it keeps it compacted. This compaction got really hard on us,” DeSantiago added.
The storm made for a pretty morning on Tuesday, but Monday night definitely was not kind to southern Minnesota travelers.
