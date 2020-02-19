287 airports to receive infrastructure grants from Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) — The Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will award $520.5 million in grants to airports across America, including airports in Iowa and Minnesota.
287 airports in 41 states will receive funding toward infrastructure improvements. The airports were selected through an application process, and FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell said that grants towards airport safety were the top priority.
The Trump administration has now allocated a total of $11.4 billion to more than 2,000 airports since January 2017, according to the announcement.
Many airports are located in rural communities, which Elwell said is another priority for the Trump administration, DOT and Congress.
“They are a very, very critical lifeline, these small airports, to our overall economy,” Elwell said.
Elwell noted that Aiport Improvement Program grants are separate from the Essential Air Service funding that many of the airports on the list also receive. A complete list of the airports receiving grants can be found on the FAA website.
Local airports that are receiving funding include the Estherville Municipal, Fort Dodge Regional, Mason City Municipal, Sioux Gateway/Brig Gen Bud Day Field and Storm Lake Municipal Airports.
A complete list of airports that received an infrastructure grant from the Department of Transporation can be found below or by visiting the FAA’s website.
