American Legion National Commander visiting Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Legion National Commander is paying a visit to Mankato, meeting with Minnesota State Mankato student veterans Wednesday.
National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford leads 2.4 million American Legion members nationwide in more than 14,000 posts.
Wednesday afternoon he’ll have lunch with student veterans, discussing priorities, challenges and strategy for The American Legion to build a foundation for the future as the organization enters its 101st year of existence.
The commander and student vets will be meeting at Legion Post 950 on Riverfront Drive for lunch.
