Authorities respond to semi vs. train crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that the agency, along with others, responded to a crash involving a semi and train near Cobden, Minnesota.
Authorities report that around 12:37 p.m., a Central Region Cooperative (CRC) semi-truck that was carrying a full propane tanker was struck by a train in a railroad crossing near the intersection of Brown County Road 7 and Center Street in the town of Cobden.
Officials say that no injuries were reported by either the semi driver or the train conductor/engineer.
Brown County sheriff deputies report that teams are still working to clean up debris at the scene of the crash.
Agencies that assisted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office include the Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Mankato Fire Department Chemical Assessment Team (CAT), Sleepy Eye Ambulance, Canadian Pacific Railroad, Central Region Cooperative and Maloney’s Towing Enterprises.
Authorities would like to remind the public to use caution at all intersections, as well as coming to a complete stop at all stop signs and semaphores and checking both directions when crossing roadways and railroad tracks.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.