Cherry Street Ramp hotel proposal may not decrease parking downtown, study suggests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A recent parking study suggests that if the proposed Cherry Street parking ramp hotel were built, there would still be enough space downtown for people to park.
The study says the downtown area contains about 3,000 public parking spaces, and during peak hours between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays less than half are used.
“You can see the ramp is largely vacant. It’s only 43 percent utilized during the weekday and we plan to continue making it available for public parking all the time. When the hotel is full on the weekends - it will be full - but there’s plenty of time according to the walker parking study,” says developer Gordon Awsumb.
The proposed 117-room hotel would remove about 35 parking stalls from the Cherry Street ramp and use upwards of 84 stalls for the hotel.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.