Developer submits plans to redevelop City Center Hotel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local developer has submitted plans to the city for the redevelopment of the City Center Hotel and Landmark Building in downtown Mankato.
Local developer Jon Kietzer says he plans to not only redevelop and rebrand the City Center Hotel but connect it via a skywalk to the currently vacant Landmark Building.
Concept drawings show dramatic changes to building fronts along East Main Street.
“It will be two separate hotels. The boutique hotel we haven’t determined yet if that will be an independently operated hotel or if it will be part of the IHG family, but the City Center Hotel will be the Holiday Inn,” says Kietzer.
Kietzer says he’s spoken to Greater Mankato Growth (GMG) about the need for more rooms downtown.
“In talks with the City of Mankato as well as GMG there’s been a pretty large need for more upper-scale hotel rooms for conventions and different groups that want to come to Mankato” says Kietzer.
With limited space downtown, the question of parking arises.
“Originally when we were just going to do the boutique hotel we were planning on a lower level of parking, but that was going to add too much cost and just wasn’t feasible. So that’s what made the City Center Hotel attractive is that it has 119 parking stalls underneath the hotel,” says Kietzer.
The estimated cost for the project stands at about $30 million for the redevelopment of the two buildings that would contain roughly 200 rooms between the two properties.
Concept drawings show that changes to the City Center Hotel include removing the pool area to create an open courtyard area and a rooftop bar.
“We would be asking the city for some tax increment financing. We’re not sure at what level yet. Whatever is standard for this type of project in this area,” says Kietzer.
A public garden dining area is also planned for the Landmark Building hotel.
“We’re excited to get this going. In fact, we received word from the bank today that we’re approved for the financing, so we’re getting geared up and excited about the project,” says Kietzer.
Plans were submitted Feb. 11 to the Site Plan and Traffic Advisory Review Committee, and are still in the review stages.
