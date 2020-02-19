Fire at Minnesota recycling plant affecting air quality

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials are monitoring the air quality in a small Minnesota community where a fire at a metal recycling plant has burned for more than 24 hours.
Firefighters in the Sherburne County community of Becker continued to fight the stubborn blaze Wednesday after working all day and through the night Tuesday at Northern Metal Recycling plant.
Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Prevailing winds have been blowing the smoke away from Becker.
The Star Tribune reports the city has requested help from the National Guard, the state Pollution Control Agency and health department.
