Influential Senate Republican pushes for ballot verification bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An influential Senate Republican who held up federal election security funding in the 2019 legislative session is trying tie approval of a new round to her proposal for a provisional balloting system.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, who chairs the Senate’s elections committee, wants to require the ballots of citizens who register at the polls on election day be designated as provisional ballots that aren’t counted until their eligibility is verified.
The committee approved her bill on a 6-3 party-line vote Tuesday. Democrats dispute that fraud is a problem in Minnesota and warn that the proposal could suppress voter turnout.
