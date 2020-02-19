Lawmakers, organizations push for smoking and vaping restriction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House Education Policy Division in the Minnesota House of Representatives has moved forward two anti-vaping bills.
One would require vaping awareness and prevention instruction for public school students, the other would create vaping prevention pilot grants.
According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, data from the 2019 Minnesota student survey, which looked at 170,000 public school students, shows more kids and teens using e-cigarettes.
E-cigarette use doubles among eighth-graders from 2016 to 2019.
This comes as other groups continue to push for more restrictions on tobacco and e-cigarette use.
Clearway Minnesota, a non-profit organization working to reduce tobacco's harm across the state, is lobbying for three pieces of legislation.
Those include raising the state tobacco age to 21, banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products across the state and making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with kids.
The flavored tobacco products bill is being heard in committee today.
Clearway is also partnering with the American Lung Association to support policies at the local level that prevent kids from smoking.
Adam Kintopf, spokesperson for Clearway MN, says “it is especially addictive to kids because their brains are not done developing. We know that nicotine exposure can cause attention problems in kids. It’s disruptive to their learning.”
Liz Heimer, Health Promotion Specialist at the American Lung Association, says "What we're trying to do is end this youth e-cigarette epidemic by passing life-saving policies that will prevent youth from using these products in the first place."
On March 25, the group will be taking kids from Waseca and Mankato to the state capitol to speak to lawmakers about vaping and smoking.
