Local mother and daughter promote natural hair self-love in light of CROWN Act

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The Act makes it illegal to discriminate because of hairstyles, such as dreadlocks, braids and natural curls under the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
Inspired after situations, such as a Texas high school senior who was recently prohibited from walking in his graduation ceremony due to his dreadlocks, Rep. Rena Moran, introduced the CROWN ACT to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
According to Dove’s CROWN Coalition Research Study, 80% of African Americans are likely to change their natural hair to meet employer expectations.
Moran, who used to always straighten her own hair, sported braids at the legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 13, for the first time in 10 years.
Inspiring people like 4-year-old Mankato resident Mya Williamson, who attended the session at the Capitol.
“What’s important for people to know about natural hair?” Briana Williamson, Mya’s mother, asked.
"That it is beautiful and it is great," said Mya.
Locally, Mya and her mother are making an impact in the community, advocating for self love of natural hair with the creation of a children’s book.
“She gets to design every character, pick out their clothes, how they look, what kind of hairstyles she wants them to have. I think involving her in that process is what has formed that advocacy aspect,” said Mya’s mother.
Mya reads her book, titled Natural Hair ABC's, throughout the area from schools to barber shops.
"What does A stand for," asked Mya's mother.
"Afro!" said Maya.
"How about B?"
"Bonnets!"
"How about C?"
"Corn Rows!"
"And D?"
"Detangled!"
“E?”
“Edges!”
So far, New York and California have passed anti-discriminatory laws on natural hair.
