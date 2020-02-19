Lonsdale teen dies in rollover crash in Le Sueur County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 17-year-old from Lonsdale is killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Le Sueur County.
It happened just before 5 p.m. last night. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Le Sueur County Road 28 and lost control due to the icy roads. Officials say the vehicle then slid across the westbound lane and entered the ditch, where it rolled and eventually struck a tree.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released. The accident remains under investigation.
