Mankato Pet Cremation helps pet owners dealing with loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wendy June from Mankato Pet Cremation joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the services they provide for pet owners, vet clinics and the Blue Earth County Humane Society.
June had the idea for the clinic in 2018, filling a need for pet aftercare services in the Mankato area. Her idea received support from the Decorah Township, the city of Mankato, and Blue Earth Environmental Services, veterinary clinics, along with private pet owners. Mankato Pet Cremation then opened in 2019.
Mankato Pet Creation offers cremation services to various pets of all sizes.
To learn more visit https://www.mankatopetcremation.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.