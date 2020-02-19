Minnesota State, 6 other men’s hockey programs to join revived CCHA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In June 2019, it was reported that seven current members of the 10-team Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) expressed their desire to form their own men’s hockey conference.
That new hockey conference, which hopes to begin play in the 2021-22 season, announced its new name on Tuesday.
Officials announced that the league will be reestablished and branded as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).
The seven schools that will compete in the CCHA include:
- Minnesota State University, Mankato;
- Bemidji State University;
- Bowling Green State University;
- Ferris State University;
- Lake Superior State University;
- Michigan Technological University; and
- Northern Michigan University.
The formation and alignment of the CCHA are being led by Morris Kurtz, an athletics consultant who has guided these seven institutions through legal incorporation, the creation of league bylaws and the establishment of a financial escrow fund.
Kurtz says that the next steps for the CCHA to meet its goal of beginning play in the 2021-22 season include the development of league branding and logos and commencement of a search for the conference’s first commissioner. According to a news release, Kurtz said that the league hopes to appoint a commissioner “no later than July 1.”
When deciding on what to name the new conference, Kurtz added the following:
“After extensive discussion and significant due diligence, it made sense to everyone involved to move in this direction. The name conveys the current geographic alignment of our members and the CCHA brand has a tremendous amount of equity and goodwill associated with it. What’s old is new again and we look forward to refreshing the brand and identity to fully capture the energy and passion of the institutions it represents.”
The original CCHA was established in 1971, before disbanding after the conclusion of the 2012-13 season. Previous members of the CCHA include BGSU, FSU, LSSU, MTU and NMU.
According to Bowling Green State University’s Athletics Department, the college retained the rights to the CCHA name and history following the original league’s demise and have transferred their rights to the new conference name.
“BGSU hockey was instrumental in the success of the original Central Collegiate Hockey Association. We always had hopes this conference would be back and we are excited to help re-establish it by transferring our rights to the conference name, which represents such an iconic history, tradition and strong reputation,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “The Falcons have a combined 12 CCHA tournament and regular-season titles hanging in Slater Family Ice Arena and BGSU was a member of the conference when we won the NCAA Championship in 1984. This conference currently has national championship contenders in it and we look forward to building upon the BGSU hockey story in the new era of the CCHA.”
Although no timeline was given, Kurtz indicated that the seven schools are moving in the appropriate direction to conclude the establishment of the league, adding that they are “right on pace” to start play in October 2021.
“We have interviewed several consulting firms to assist us with brand development. That process will create some momentum for us as we begin the commissioner search process. I am confident that the Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissionership presents an incredible opportunity. We will find the right person and have them ready to start leading this group by July 1.”
The three programs who will remain in the WCHA include the University of Alaska, University of Alabama in Huntsville and University of Alaska Anchorage.
