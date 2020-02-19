Minnesota State, 6 other men’s hockey programs to join revived CCHA

“BGSU hockey was instrumental in the success of the original Central Collegiate Hockey Association. We always had hopes this conference would be back and we are excited to help re-establish it by transferring our rights to the conference name, which represents such an iconic history, tradition and strong reputation,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “The Falcons have a combined 12 CCHA tournament and regular-season titles hanging in Slater Family Ice Arena and BGSU was a member of the conference when we won the NCAA Championship in 1984. This conference currently has national championship contenders in it and we look forward to building upon the BGSU hockey story in the new era of the CCHA.”