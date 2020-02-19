Prep Athlete: LCWM’s Alexis Cloyd

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - High school girls’ basketball teams around the state are wrapping up their regular seasons. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial finished its year with a 20-5 record and earned a 3 seed in the section 2AA tournament.
A key player in the Knights success is junior Alexis Cloyd, who is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Lexi’s a gamer, so when it comes time for games she really dials it in and the other girls look for that and feed off that," Pete Goeringer, LCWM head coach, said.
Cloyd, a 4th-year veteran on the squad is averaging 20 points a game and shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. These numbers didn’t come easy, the forward has put in countless hours of extra work in the gym.
“We all spend a lot of time coming into the gym together, days we don’t have school, after school, we all just spend time in the gym together and we really just work hard as a team to get better,” Alexis Cloyd, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
“She’s put a lot of time in, in the gym, getting thousands of shots up so she’s a really high percentage 3-point shooter and she’s earned that right from all the practice she’s put in,” Goeringer said.
Through her time as a Knight, Cloyd has found her voice on the floor.
“As a younger athlete she was pretty quiet on the court but as the year’s have gone by she’s really stepped up vocally for our team as a leader on the court so that’s been a nice progression for her especially for one of our leading scorers to be able to communicate with the other girls is really nice to have,” Goeringer said.
“I just try to keep my team up, high fives all the time and always being like you’ve got it, next play, we need you. We just all try to keep everybody up,” Cloyd said.
Her uplifting presence on the court and play-making ability is why Alexis Cloyd is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
